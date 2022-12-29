UN and top aid officials slam Afghan rulers’ NGO ban for women
UN News | Updated: 29-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 22:59 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghan Taliban administration, Myanmar junta not allowed into United Nations for now
China asks citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack
UK to hold inquiry into allegations special forces killed Afghan civilians
More than a dozen injured in Pakistan's Balochistan province as Afghan border forces open fire
Taliban flogging of 20 people brings back hardline practices of old regime