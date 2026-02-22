Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Strikes

Pakistan launched strikes on militant targets in Afghanistan following suicide bombings blamed on fighters from the neighboring country. The actions have raised tensions, with Afghanistan's Taliban vowing to respond. The situation has disrupted trade and border activities, highlighting ongoing disputes over security and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan carried out strikes targeting militant bases within Afghanistan, citing recent suicide bombings allegedly orchestrated by forces across the border. The attacks have intensified the strained relationship between the two nations, setting the stage for potential retaliatory actions by the Afghan government.

Among the casualties were women and children, as reported by Afghanistan's Taliban, although Reuters has been unable to independently confirm these claims. The crisis follows a failed attempt at reconciliation, despite the recent release of Pakistani soldiers in a Saudi-mediated negotiation effort.

Pakistan's information ministry stated that the strikes were part of an intelligence-driven operation aimed at terrorist encampments linked to the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State Khorasan Province. In contrast, Afghan authorities condemned the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and international law, promising an appropriate response in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

