Fresh measles cases reported in Kozhikode

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-01-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 09:10 IST
After Malappuram, fresh measles cases have been reported in neighbouring Kozhikode district in north Kerala, following which authorities urged all parents to vaccinate their kids, who are yet to receive the jab, at the earliest.

As many as eight children were found to have been affected with the viral infection in Kuttiyadi health block in Nadapuram here, official sources said.

More symptomatic samples have been sent for testing, they said.

In view of measles cases being reported, an emergency taskforce, under the aegis of the district collector, met here on Tuesday.

Those children, who are yet to receive the mandatory vaccine, should be administered it at the earliest, District Collector N Tej Lohit Reddy said.

Co-ordinated efforts of various government departments have already been stepped up to check further spread of the disease, the collector said.

Educational awareness programmes would also be conducted to persuade people to vaccinate their kids.

The disease was reported among children who have not taken the respective vaccine. In view of this, all parents have been directed to vaccinate their children without fail, he added.

The meeting also discussed various preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the district.

Over 460 measles cases were reported in neighbouring Malappuram district recently.

