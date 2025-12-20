Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Hails Uttar Pradesh's Transformation Under 'Double-Engine' Governance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized previous governments for corruption and praised the 'double-engine' BJP government for transforming Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted major development projects, improved infrastructure, and social welfare measures, emphasizing a new, confident identity for the state and significant progress in Gorakhpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:54 IST
Gorakhpur
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused prior administrations of embezzling public funds for personal enrichment, while extolling the accomplishments of the BJP's 'double-engine' government in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Rs 138-crore rail overbridge in Gorakhpur, Adityanath painted a stark contrast between the city's past struggles with lawlessness and its current strides in development, including improved infrastructure and reduced crime rates. He also celebrated the revival of local projects and amenities.

Highlighting the state's transformation, Adityanath attributed the progress to the strong leadership under Prime Minister Modi, noting significant projects in connectivity and social welfare, which have redefined Uttar Pradesh's image on the national stage and championed a fresh identity of confidence and capability.

