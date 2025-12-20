Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Humanitarian Truce in Sudan Amid Escalating Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgent need for a humanitarian truce in Sudan as the conflict escalates. He pointed out foreign involvement, particularly arms to paramilitary groups, and outlined Washington's diplomatic efforts. Despite previous attempts, the violent power struggle has resulted in widespread displacement and humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the immediate goal of achieving a humanitarian truce in Sudan as the conflict worsens, hampering aid delivery. He criticized the transshipment of weapons to paramilitary groups, stressing Washington's role in leveraging diplomatic dialogues with involved nations to halt the hostilities.

President Donald Trump expressed intentions to mediate the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces, which arose from political strife in April 2023. Despite past mediation efforts from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, the conflict persists with dire humanitarian consequences.

The UAE has faced allegations of arming Sudan's RSF, accusations it denies. Sudan remains a focal point of humanitarian crises, with millions displaced due to the relentless conflict, leaving international aid organizations struggling to assist the affected populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

