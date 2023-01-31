Left Menu

Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge

A high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, authorities said Monday.Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night, Austin police said in a news release.

PTI | Texas | Updated: 31-01-2023 07:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 07:22 IST
Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge
  • Country:
  • United States

A high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, authorities said Monday.

Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night, Austin police said in a news release. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals.

Police said in the news release that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter "had prior history with one of the victims." The suspect left the scene after the shooting, police said.

The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was "profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students." "He was a gifted student and athlete who made a lasting impression on our district," the Jarrell Independent School District said in the statement.

The district said that counselors would be providing support to students and staff. The district said another student from the district was still hospitalized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023