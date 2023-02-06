Left Menu

Born in the Bronx: Grammys celebrate 50th anniversary of hip-hop

The 65th annual Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on Sunday with performances from some of the genre's top names, including Grandmaster Flash, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Salt-N-Pepa. Questlove of the Roots curated the tribute performance and served as producer and musical director.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 65th annual Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on Sunday with performances from some of the genre's top names, including Grandmaster Flash, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Salt-N-Pepa.

Questlove of the Roots curated the tribute performance and served as producer and musical director. LL Cool J began the tribute with a dedication to hip-hop.

He said they were unable to go through all the genre’s history from 1973 to 2023, but told the audience they were in for three major chapters that chronicled the evolution of the genre. Taking viewers through hip-hop history, each performance explored the legacy of hip-hop style, choreography and tone.

The music, known for a quick beat and a raw sound, was born in the Bronx and reflected the struggle of urban life, predominantly in Black, Latino and Caribbean neighborhoods. It eventually went on to become a global sensation. From dance, deejaying, rapping and soul, hip-hop expresses issues of social injustice, the joy of dance, and the importance of community.

The genre emerged when DJ Kool Herc, whose real name is Clive Campbell, hosted a back-to-school party in the Bronx and was dubbed the “father of hip-hop."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

