Mumbai: 28 cadets commissioned into Military Nursing Service

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-eight cadets of the 9th Batch of Basic BSc Nursing of the College of Nursing, INHS Asvini were commissioned as lieutenants into the Military Nursing Service at a ceremony here, an official said on Thursday.

An official release said Surgeon Rear Admiral Anupam Kapur, Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini, was the chief guest at the event that took place in Wednesday, while Colonel (Dr) Elizabeth M Varghese, Principal, College of Nursing, administering the pledge to the newly commissioned Nursing Officers.

The graduating officers successfully completed a four-year nursing degree programme under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences while simultaneously undergoing rigorous military training, the release said, adding they now stand posted to various Armed Forces Hospitals across the country.

''Lt Gopika S was awarded the DGMS Rolling Trophy and Pushpa Mallik Trophy for securing first position in the MUHS final examination. Lt Sargam Singh was adjudged Best all-rounder and Lt Maria Joseph the Best Clinical Nursing Cadet,'' as per the release.

Chief guest Surgeon Rear Admiral Anupam Kapur congratulated the newly commissioned Nursing Officers and urged them adhere scrupulously to the ethics of Military Nursing Service, maintain the highest professional competence, and serve the nation with diligence, dedication and compassion.

