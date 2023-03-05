Left Menu

Ideals of Bhagat Singh, Bhimrao Ambedkar inspire millions to work for society: Delhi mayor

The ideals of Bhagat Singh and Bhimrao Ambedkar inspire millions of people and encourage them to work for the society with utmost devotion, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.She was speaking at the New Delhi World Book Fair, where a 100-year-old jail diary of Bhagat Singh, who fought for the countrys freedom, has been exhibited by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Brigade to spread the message of his struggle.I feel fortunate to have witnessed Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkars preserved works so closely.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:02 IST
Ideals of Bhagat Singh, Bhimrao Ambedkar inspire millions to work for society: Delhi mayor
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OberoiShelly)
  • Country:
  • India

The ideals of Bhagat Singh and Bhimrao Ambedkar inspire millions of people and encourage them to work for the society with utmost devotion, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.

She was speaking at the New Delhi World Book Fair, where a 100-year-old jail diary of Bhagat Singh, who fought for the country's freedom, has been exhibited by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Brigade to spread the message of his struggle.

''I feel fortunate to have witnessed Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar's preserved works so closely. Such preserved diaries inspire us to work for the society with utmost devotion every day,'' Oberoi said.

She also visited the Constitution exhibit and read excerpts from the handwritten copy of the Constitution of India.

Oberoi also attended the 5th E K Nayanar Memorial Football Tournament as the chief guest. The event was organised by the Janasamskriti Foundation at the Ambedkar Stadium to promote the sport in Delhi.

At the event, the mayor met the young athletes and wished them success in their careers.

Addressing the players, Oberoi said, ''Such self-driven initiatives are the need of the hour to promote sporting activities across the country. The AAP government in Delhi is relentlessly working to promote sports as a discipline.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023