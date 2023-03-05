Ideals of Bhagat Singh, Bhimrao Ambedkar inspire millions to work for society: Delhi mayor

The ideals of Bhagat Singh and Bhimrao Ambedkar inspire millions of people and encourage them to work for the society with utmost devotion, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.

She was speaking at the New Delhi World Book Fair, where a 100-year-old jail diary of Bhagat Singh, who fought for the country's freedom, has been exhibited by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Brigade to spread the message of his struggle.

''I feel fortunate to have witnessed Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar's preserved works so closely. Such preserved diaries inspire us to work for the society with utmost devotion every day,'' Oberoi said.

She also visited the Constitution exhibit and read excerpts from the handwritten copy of the Constitution of India.

Oberoi also attended the 5th E K Nayanar Memorial Football Tournament as the chief guest. The event was organised by the Janasamskriti Foundation at the Ambedkar Stadium to promote the sport in Delhi.

At the event, the mayor met the young athletes and wished them success in their careers.

Addressing the players, Oberoi said, ''Such self-driven initiatives are the need of the hour to promote sporting activities across the country. The AAP government in Delhi is relentlessly working to promote sports as a discipline.''

