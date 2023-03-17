Left Menu

Tiktok to be removed from Scottish parliament phones and devices - Sky News

Updated: 17-03-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:50 IST
Tiktok to be removed from Scottish parliament phones and devices - Sky News
TikTok will be removed from Scottish Parliament phones and devices amid security concerns, Sky News reported on Friday.

The members of the Scottish Parliament and staff were "strongly" advised to remove TikTok, including from personal devices used to access the Scottish Parliament's IT systems, the report said citing an email.

