TikTok to be removed from Scottish parliament phones and devices - Sky News
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:59 IST
- Country:
- Scotland
TikTok will be removed from Scottish Parliament phones and devices amid security concerns, Sky News reported on Friday.
The members of the Scottish Parliament and staff were "strongly" advised to remove TikTok, including from personal devices used to access the Scottish Parliament's IT systems, the report said citing an email.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
