Telangana Governor urges youth to associate with Raj Bhavan's social service activities

Noting that the Raj Bhavan would stand by the youth in Telangana who are facing various challenges when compared to any other state, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday urged youngsters to be associated with social service activities taken up by her office.

Soundararjan was speaking at the pre-Ugadi (Telugu New Year) celebrations organised in Raj Bhavan on Monday night.

''Now, the Raj Bhavan is filled with 'shakti'. My appeal is, definitely, the youth of Telangana are facing challenges. More challenges than any other state. You know the problems which we are facing. But, I am telling, whatever may be the problem, the Telangana youth are courageous to face any challenge. I assure Raj Bhavan is with you in all the challenges. Definitely, we will be with you,'' she said.

The Raj Bhavan has taken up activities like 'CPR challenge', blood donation camps and Chancellor Connecting the Alumni, she said, urging the youth to be associated with these initiatives. ''We are initiating the Chancellor Connecting the Alumni. Because, you are all students studying here. I have visited so many universities. I am very proud about the Telangana students. Because, they are so competent, they are so efficient.

''Apart from the government's efforts, we are reaching out the alumni so that the alumni are coming forward to help the universities in building the infrastructure. As students, you can get associated with us,'' she said.

The Governor exhorted the youth to take forward the missions like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat and contribute towards the country’s all-round development, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion, Soundararajan honoured 13 people in recognition of their services and achievements in different fields.

Kuchipudi dance and other cultural performances were held on the occasion.

