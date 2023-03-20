IIT Kharagpur inks MoU with University of Edinburgh

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Edinburgh on shared academic collaboration in promoting teaching, education curriculum, research and service to the community. The institute said in a statement on Monday that the MoU was signed by the Dean of International Partnerships, College of Science and Engineering, University of Edinburgh, Prof Neil Robertson and his counterpart Dean of Outreach & Alumni Affairs, IIT Kharagpur, Prof Jayanta Mukhopadhyay at the Kharagpur campus.

The MoU, having a duration of five years, will not only increase activities like faculty visits and joint workshops manifold but also engineer new activities in research and academics by two renowned institutions.

Mukhopadhyay said ''This collaboration would orchestrate academic curriculum between both the universities in creating synergy with several academic and research facilities for the students as well as the faculties of the respective universities. Being the oldest IIT in the country, the internationalisation of the education curriculum to meet the global standards of academics, technicians and professionals is the priority.”

