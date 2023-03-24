India needs to produce more competent law graduates to compete with foreign firms: VC of Goa-based varsity

Vice Chancellor of Goa-based India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Prof R Venkata Rao, on Friday said law schools in India need to produce more competent graduates and post-graduates so that they can compete with the foreign lawyers and law firms for whom doors are being gradually opened in the country. He was speaking during an interactive session at the IIULER moot court hall here in the presence of Jharkhand High Court Judge Justice Deepak Prakash and Vice Chancellor of the Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur Prof Vijender Kumar.

With the recent notification of the Bar Council of India (BCI), the foreign firms would not find it difficult to practise in India now, Rao said. ''So we obviously there is a need to produce more competent Indian law students through our law schools,'' he said.

Using a metaphor from sports, he said that long ago the Indian cricket team was just a tiger on its home-turf and whenever it toured foreign countries like Australia and England, it was being mauled. ''But it improved by leaps and bounds and now it easily defeats the foreign teams in those countries,'' he added.

