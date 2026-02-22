Left Menu

From Brain Drain to Global Gain: Indian-Origin Leaders Shaping Tech

Jeetu Patel, President at Cisco, emphasizes the positive global impact of Indian-origin leaders in tech. He asserts this talent export is beneficial for both India and the world, arguing against the perception of brain drain. India's cultural grounding fosters global success and reflects international opportunity over loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:56 IST
From Brain Drain to Global Gain: Indian-Origin Leaders Shaping Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco, dismisses concerns about brain drain, seeing the rise of Indian-origin tech leaders globally as a positive development. He urges that India should be viewed as an exporter of talent, benefiting globally without losses.

Patel cites cultural grounding in India as a catalyst for success abroad. Highlighting values such as hard work and education, he underscores these as key factors behind Indian professionals thriving internationally, benefiting both India and the global tech landscape.

Notably, Indian-origin leaders now head major U.S. tech firms, including Microsoft and Google. Patel asserts India's structural strengths and partnerships as advantages, viewing global tech talent mobility and competition positively rather than as zero-sum games against countries like China.

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Cricket Team Aims for World Domination

Indian Women's Cricket Team Aims for World Domination

 Australia
2
Tensions Rise in Nepal's Gaur Municipality: Indefinite Curfew Imposed After Community Clashes

Tensions Rise in Nepal's Gaur Municipality: Indefinite Curfew Imposed After ...

 Nepal
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Gold Case Mystery

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Gold Case Mystery

 India
4
Major Fraud Unveiled at IDFC First Bank Branch in Chandigarh

Major Fraud Unveiled at IDFC First Bank Branch in Chandigarh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026