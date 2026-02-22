From Brain Drain to Global Gain: Indian-Origin Leaders Shaping Tech

Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco, dismisses concerns about brain drain, seeing the rise of Indian-origin tech leaders globally as a positive development. He urges that India should be viewed as an exporter of talent, benefiting globally without losses.

Patel cites cultural grounding in India as a catalyst for success abroad. Highlighting values such as hard work and education, he underscores these as key factors behind Indian professionals thriving internationally, benefiting both India and the global tech landscape.

Notably, Indian-origin leaders now head major U.S. tech firms, including Microsoft and Google. Patel asserts India's structural strengths and partnerships as advantages, viewing global tech talent mobility and competition positively rather than as zero-sum games against countries like China.