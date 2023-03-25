Left Menu

Primary school locked, students fail to appear for annual exam in Odisha

After waiting for nearly two hours, the students returned home without appearing for the exam. The school time is from 7 am to 9.30 am.The villagers allege that the school remains locked on most days as teachers do not come.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over 30 students of classes 1 to 5 of a primary school in Odisha’s Koraput district have failed to appear for the ongoing annual examination as the institute remained locked.

The incident occurred on Friday in Turli primary school under Narayanpatna block of the district. None of the two teachers of the school was present.

“I will inquire into the matter. If the examination has not been conducted, action will be taken against the teachers concerned,” Block Education Officer Raghunath Pangi said.

After waiting for nearly two hours, the students returned home without appearing for the exam. The school time is from 7 am to 9.30 am.

The villagers allege that the school remains locked on most days as teachers do not come. “The teachers seldom come to the school. Academic activities have been paralysed. Most of the students don’t know how to write their name in Odia,” Luku Mandangi, a Turli villager, claimed.

Situated about 120 kilometres from the district headquarters town, the school with classes from 1 to 5 has over 30 students and two teachers, including a headmaster. The teachers are reluctant to come to the school because of its remoteness, villagers claimed. “We have approached the authorities concerned many times but to no avail. We demand action against the teachers. Otherwise, we will gherao the office of the block education officer,” said Surya Sirika, another villager.

