Left Menu

9,000 schools shortlisted by Education ministry for PM SHRI scheme

We are very satisfied with them and will be making an announcement regarding the names of the schools very soon, said a senior MoE official.PM SHRI school is a new centrally sponsored scheme that aims at developing more than 14500 schools across the country by strengthening select existing schools being managed by all forms of governments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 20:52 IST
9,000 schools shortlisted by Education ministry for PM SHRI scheme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education has shortlisted around 9,000 schools from across the country for its flagship Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), according to officials.

The institutions were selected from over 2.5 lakh government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, which were found eligible to apply for the tag, they said.

They were assessed on the basis of six broad parameters: curriculum, pedagogy and assessment; access and infrastructure; human resources – leadership; inclusive practices and gender equity; management, monitoring and governance and beneficiary satisfaction, officials said.

''We have shortlisted around 9000 schools. We are very satisfied with them and will be making an announcement regarding the names of the schools very soon,'' said a senior MoE official.

PM SHRI school is a new centrally sponsored scheme that aims at developing more than 14500 schools across the country by strengthening select existing schools being managed by all forms of governments. The PM SHRI schools will aim at delivering quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and creating and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills. However, seven states are yet to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Education ministry to upgrade their schools under the PM-SHRI scheme that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 last year. ''The Centre has reached out to authorities in seven states and UTs, mainly Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jharkhand, urging them to come forward and adopt the scheme and ensure quality education for all students.

''In a letter to these concerned states and UTs, the Education minister has pointed out that effective implementation of this scheme will enable the depiction of all components of NEP to ensure quality education for our students and enable these PM SHRI schools represent as exemplary schools for quality education in the country,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023