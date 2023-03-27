Left Menu

Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are multiple patients but their conditions were not immediately clear.It was also not known whether the victims were staff, teachers or students from The Covenant School, where students walked to safety holding hands to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:10 IST
A shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville wounded several people on Monday, authorities said. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police.

The shooting occurred at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade. Students walked to safety on Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to reunited with their parents. The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are “multiple patients” but their conditions were not immediately clear.

It was also not known whether the victims were staff, teachers or students from The Covenant School, where students walked to safety holding hands to a nearby church to reunited with their parents. The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor” but did not give any specifics. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school's website.

