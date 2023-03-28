Left Menu

Delhi Police denies permission for 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' in Jahangirpuri on Ram Navami

The Delhi Police has denied permission to a group for holding Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on Ram Navami in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri, which was rocked by violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has denied permission to a group for holding 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' on Ram Navami in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which was rocked by violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year, officials said on Tuesday. Ram Navani will be celebrated on Thursday. Permission for praying at a park on Ramzan has also been denied, a senior official said. The official order declining permission for the 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' was signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) of the northwest district and issued on Monday. ''I am directed to inform you that your request for 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to form law and order point of view,'' according to the order. The senior official said according to police records, there was no previous permission granted to the group for this particular event. The permission was ''not traditional''. Only this particular permission for the Jahangirpuri area has been denied. On April 21, 2022, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. Another permission sought by a group for praying at a park in Netaji Subhash Place on Ramzan has also been denied as it was also deemed ''not traditional'', the police said.

