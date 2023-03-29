Left Menu

IIT Bombay student's death: Police waiting for his kin to lodge abetment to suicide complaint after recovery of note

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:37 IST
After the recovery of a note purportedly written by deceased IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki naming his hostel mate, the Mumbai police are waiting for his family members to lodge a complaint of abetment to suicide, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have started the process to register an FIR (First Information Report) under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

''But we are waiting for Solanki's family members to come forward with a formal complaint,'' he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Solanki's death on Monday said a note mentioning the name of Solanki's hostel mate was recovered on March 3 from the room of the deceased.

Police are analysing the handwriting in the note by comparing it with Solanki's handwriting, the official said.

''Police are seeking answer papers or some other documents submitted by the deceased in his handwriting to IIT Bombay,'' he added. The hostel inmate mentioned in the note is studying engineering and staying on the same floor, an SIT official had said. Solanki's parents and some student organisations had alleged caste discrimination as the cause of his death.

