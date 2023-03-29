MoU signed for development of facilities at Shiv Khori in J-K's Reasi

An agreement was signed for the development and restoration of facilities at the famous Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Chairman of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board (SSKSB), Ramesh Kumar signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW foundation, a charitable trust incorporated under the Indian Trust Act 1882 with its registered office in New Delhi, the spokesman said.

He said major works to be undertaken include refurbishment of food kiosks and resting shelters, installation of a sound system along pathways, provision of rain shelter branches and dustbins along pass ways, refurbishment of existing Ghats, beautification, development of four meditation centres, construction of a reception centre with refreshment facilities, installation of signages, IT intervention (online registration, WiFi zones) and other required development works.

The spokesman said the government has invited the foundation to restore, improve and upgrade facilities in and around the shrine.

''The foundation will provide necessary funds under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) corpus for the development of facilities and support the Shiv Khori Shrine Board in ensuring public convenience,'' the spokesman said.

Kumar said work on the project has already started and will be completed in a time-bound manner.

