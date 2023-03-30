Indian-American entrepreneur donates USD 1 million to Hindu University of America

Indian American businessman Ramesh Bhutada has donated USD 1 million to the Florida-based Hindu University of America, the only institution in the US whose mission is to provide education based on Hindu philosophy.

This is the highest donation received by the Hindu University of America (HUA) which was established in 1989 and authorized by the Florida State Government in 1993.

Bhutada, the CEO of Houston-based Star Pipe Products, said he made the donation so that the youth can gain the knowledge and understanding of Hinduism much earlier in life, enabling them to live a happy and productive life.

Bhutada was felicitated by HUA at an event in Houston.

Despite being born and raised in a traditional Hindu family and being a member of several prominent Hindu organizations and traditions, Bhutada claimed that he ''did not really understand the essence of Hinduism''.

It took him 60 years to understand the true essence of Hinduism ''which teaches us how to live in harmony within ourselves, with our family, friends, colleagues, and with the entire world,'' the university said in a release.

''Other universities may impart knowledge for students to earn a livelihood. Only an institution like HUA can impart Hindu knowledge that teaches a student how to live their life,'' it said.

HUA president Kalyan Viswanathan urged the Hindu community to ''come together to build a Hindu university that lasts a 1,000 years just like the Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur which has stood strong for over 1,000 years or like the Nalanda University that was a beacon of knowledge to the world for 1,700 years before it was destroyed.'' The university's chairman Ved Nanda said that HUA ''will seek to become an authoritative voice in the academic domain for all matters pertaining to Hindu Dharma, not only in the United States but also globally.''

