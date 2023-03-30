Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:06 IST
students of Delhi govt schools to teach people to be happy through mindfulness: Atishi
Students of Delhi government schools will take forward the Happiness Curriculum activities in the community and family and will teach people to be happy through mindfulness, Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

She addressed Delhi government school teachers, principals and happiness coordinators at an event organised by the Education Department at Thyagaraj Stadium.

She discussed the responsibilities of teachers and administrators and highlighted the role of Happiness Curriculum and mindfulness in the entire process of teaching and learning in Delhi government schools.

''The Happiness Curriculum has taught our schoolchildren to become better human beings. Now, after its success in schools, the government will take it to society and people as well, where schoolchildren will teach people to be happy through important components of the Happiness Curriculum such as mindfulness,'' she said.

Noting that children studying in government schools face many social and family challenges, she said such a situation, when the day starts with mindfulness in schools, all the stress of children is relieved, and they become ready to learn positively.

She said that under the Happiness Curriculum, mindfulness has not only helped children but also helped in reducing the stress of teachers.

She said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former education minister Manish Sisodia initiated the Happiness Curriculum in Delhi government schools, which helps children from nursery itself to recognize their abilities and understand themselves well from an early age so that they can face the challenges of life with confidence.

''The Happiness Class has taught Delhi government schoolchildren to become better humans and responsible citizens, and the role of our teachers in this has also been important,'' Atishi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

