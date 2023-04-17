President congratulates winners of Tata Building India School Essay Competition

Winners of the Tata Building India School Essay Competition 2019-20, called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (April 17, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated the winners of the Tata Building India School Essay Competition. She also appreciated the organisers for providing this platform for the young minds to showcase their ideas in writing on a specific topic of national importance or on social issues. She said that it is a good initiative for igniting the imagination of the young and instilling a sense of pride and spirit of nation building in the youth.

The President said that during the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the topic of the essay competition ‘Five things I will do to build a great India’ is quite relevant. She expressed confidence that when India will celebrate its 100 years of independence, the contribution of these young minds would be for the betterment of the country as a whole. She urged children to dream big and try hard to realise their dreams. She said that her message to all children is that they should do good to others.

(With Inputs from PIB)