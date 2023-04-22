Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

The study abroad sector has regained momentum after a slowdown caused by the pandemic, with Red Seer estimating that 2 million Indian students will be studying at foreign universities by 2024. As the industry continues to grow, students can expect to experience exciting trends in 2023. One notable trend is the shift in international preference for educational courses away from computer science and engineering and towards programs in liberal arts, development studies, climate change, environmental and biodiversity conservation, culinary arts, urban planning, and architecture. Additionally, in response to the increased demand from the healthcare sector following the pandemic, more students are expected to pursue courses in biotechnology, nursing, pharmacy, healthcare informatics, and hospital administration.

Meridean Overseas has established itself as a leading overseas education consultancy renowned for its ethical business practices and commitment to sustainability. Founded in 2016 by Amar Bahada, the organization is dedicated to making international education accessible to all. With the opening of six new branches in addition to the ten across the country and Dubai, its commitment to ethical business and sustainability remains unwavering.

In line with this commitment, the Meridean group has set up the Meridean Foundation, a non-profit organization, to create a lasting impact on the planet and its inhabitants. This Earth Day, the Meridean Foundation announced a significant investment in environmental conservation and animal welfare. Amar Bahada, the Director of Meridean Foundation, is a passionate advocate for environmental and social initiatives and has earmarked a significant sum of money to fund new projects that will benefit the planet and its inhabitants.

CEO Amar Bahada spoke about the launch of Meridean Overseas' new branches, stating, ''We firmly believe that education and environmental sustainability are interconnected. Our organization is dedicated to building a better world for generations to come, and it's our responsibility to safeguard the planet's biodiversity. This journey begins by introducing the youth to countries and cultures prioritising environmental values, civic sense, and empathy. With the expansion to 16 branches, we aim to shape our nation's more knowledgeable and transformed future.'' Meridean's commitment to creating a better future for all through access to education goes beyond just the launch of new branches in Tier One cities. The organization strives to provide students from Tier II and smaller cities with current and relevant educational opportunities that empower them to succeed and make a positive impact in the world.

By expanding into Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Aligarh, Chandigarh, and opening a second branch in Pune, the Meridean group can provide access to its initiatives to a greater number of students across the country. This exposure to different cultures and opportunities to gain leadership skills will help to shape a more diverse and empowered generation of future leaders. Studying abroad has many perks, and Meridean Overseas has been there and done that. Founder Amar Bahada's personal experience of studying in the UK, combined with the experiences of many team members, is a testament to the benefits of studying abroad.

Meridean has made a significant impact over the years, establishing a strong presence in countries such as the UK, Canada, USA, Australia, and mainland Europe. This journey has been nothing short of remarkable, collaborating with some of the world's most prestigious universities, including but not limited to Queen's University Belfast, Heriot-Watt University, Birmingham City University, University of East London, De Montfort University, Keele University, University Canada West, and University of St. Thomas Minnesota.

Furthermore, MOEC has received various certifications, including ICEF, AIRC, PIER, and British Council certifications. These certifications are a testament to MOEC's commitment to delivering quality education services and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.

Through these achievements, MOEC has cemented its reputation as a leading education consultancy trusted by students, parents, and educational institutions worldwide. MOEC's unwavering dedication to providing personalized services to students, and helping them achieve their academic and professional goals has been the cornerstone of its success. As MOEC continues to grow and expand its services, it remains committed to providing top-notch education consultancy services to students worldwide.

On the social front, Meridean has been actively engaged in various initiatives such as tree planting, waste management, and sustainable agriculture. The recent investment in Meridean Foundation reflects the company's continued commitment to broadening its reach and influence in environmental conservation and sustainability.

The Meridean Foundation's areas of focus include animal welfare and environmental conservation. The foundation plans to support several projects to improve the lives of animals and create awareness about their right to life in partnership with local communities. Additionally, the foundation will fund research and development projects to promote sustainable living and holistic and eco-centric education.

''With the increasing demand for courses in earth sciences, climate change, environmental conservation, and animal welfare, we are well-positioned to support Indian students in achieving their goals while positively impacting the planet. This increase in applications indicates what the youth of India want and what opportunities our education system lacks. The study abroad industry is one of India's biggest industries, and it must be run ethically, which means it must give back and expeditiously,'' said Bahada.

Studying abroad is an enriching experience that benefits students, especially Indian students. They not only get an opportunity to experience different cultures, but it also helps them develop language skills, gain exposure to different academic perspectives, and gain valuable leadership skills. Additionally, students benefit from access to advanced facilities, internships, and research opportunities outside India.

Meridean Overseas recognizes the value of international education and its benefits for Indian students. The organization aims to make international education accessible to all, regardless of their financial background, by offering guidance and support through the application and visa process and scholarships to deserving students. With the opening of six new branches, Meridean Overseas hopes to reach even more students across the country and allow them to access international education.

Meridean Overseas' work is a testament to the power of ethical business and the impact that it can have on society. Through its initiatives, the organization has shown that businesses can be a force for good and are responsible for creating a better world. The founder, Amar Bahada, has set an example for others to follow, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

