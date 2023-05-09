Left Menu

1 adult injured in shooting at Las Vegas middle school

But in a statement released hours after the shooting, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara extended his well wishes to our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 09-05-2023 04:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 04:03 IST
1 adult injured in shooting at Las Vegas middle school

An adult was shot and injured Monday afternoon at a middle school in suburban Las Vegas, but law enforcement officials said they did not believe there was any further threat to the school as their search for the shooter continued.

The shooting was reported just before 12.40 pm at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. No students were injured.

In a letter sent to parents shortly after the shooting, the school's principal said all students were safe in their classrooms after one person was struck by gunfire on campus but outside the school building.

The middle school located about a 15-minute drive northeast of the Las Vegas Strip was placed on lockdown for about an hour while police cleared the campus.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, although police did not describe the extent of their injuries.

Police also have not said whether the person who was shot was a school employee. But in a statement released hours after the shooting, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara extended his well wishes to ''our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023