Minor Blast Disrupts Punjab Railways

A minor blast near Sirhind station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district injured the loco pilot of a freight train and caused minor damage to the engine and railway track. The investigation is underway, and authorities are coordinating with various agencies to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:56 IST
  • India

A minor explosion disrupted railway operations near Sirhind station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, injuring the locomotive pilot of a freight train. The incident, which occurred around 9.50 pm on Friday, caused minimal damage to the train engine and track, authorities reported.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Nanak Singh visited the scene, confirming ongoing investigations with interagency coordination. Although declared a 'minor blast,' officials have termed it criminal activity by miscreants but did not confirm a terror motive.

A case has been registered under Section 150 of the Railways Act, as police vow to trace and apprehend those responsible for the act, which also caused panic in nearby Khanpur village.

