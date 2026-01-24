Left Menu

Honoring Martyrdom: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy Unites Millions

The 'Hind Ki Chadar' event in Nanded, Maharashtra, marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. With the ceremonial placement of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and commencement of 'Nagar Kirtan', around 10 lakh devotees are expected. The event celebrates the Guru's teachings on religion, humanity, and tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:57 IST
In a grand commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, the 'Hind Ki Chadar' event commenced in Nanded, Maharashtra. The ceremony began with the solemn placement of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the initiation of the 'Nagar Kirtan' from Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib.

The event, expected to draw around 10 lakh devotees nationwide, is being held at Modi Ground on a sprawling 52-acre setup complete with various amenities. Attendees can partake in sacred recitations of Gurbani, Ardas, and Kirtan while remembering the supreme sacrifice made by Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

Highlighting the Guru's messages of religion, humanity, and tolerance, the event features a 'Shahidi Samagam'. Eminent personalities including Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan, and state committee co-ordinator Rameshwar Naik attended the proceedings, alongside a police guard of honour for the Guru Granth Sahib.

