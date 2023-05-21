Exhibition showcases 300 artworks by student artists

An ongoing no-holds barred art exhibition here in the capital showcases as many as 300 artworks by 24 budding artists.

The second edition of "Palette… An Artist's Odyssey", which began on Saturday at the Stainless Steel Gallery, features mixed media artwork by high school students of EdNet School of Art & Design. Based on the theme of 'Art without Boundaries', the exhibition-cum-sale explores the different techniques of art, ranging from charcoal, linocut, water colours, paper mache, oil paints, pen and pastels, and more.

It aims to target young spectators, aspiring artists, art critics and enthusiasts.

''The theme also resonates with our mission statement: "Art has no religion, nationality, caste, creed or gender. Unity in the freedom of art is what we believe in as a family and consider creativity an integral part of our identity,'' said Niharika Sondhi, managing director of EdNet Consultants.

While the first day witnessed art tours and symposiums by eminent art personalities, the second day gave selected students the chance to attend a full-day art workshop on the basics of painting and sketching such as block printing on fabric with rendering, craft central using origami and waste materials. EdNet Consultants, founded in 2002, places students in top universities across the globe including Ivy League colleges at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)