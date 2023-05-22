Minister Tinetti facilitated meeting between NZEI and PPTA with Ministry of Education

On Friday 19th May, Minister Tinetti facilitated a meeting between NZEI and PPTA with the Ministry of Education to discuss options for finding a way forward in the current stalled collective bargaining.

The meeting was constructive, and the parties shared a willingness to work towards a solution. The following was agreed:

All strike notices will be suspended, and no further industrial action will continue or occur while this agreement is in place.

The Ministry will work with urgency to explore options for a revised offer.

The Minster will continue to support the Ministry of Education, NZEI and PPTA to work together to negotiate an achievable solution.

No further public communication will occur.

This agreement remains in place until 30th May 2023 unless otherwise agreed.

The agreement can be extended beyond the 30th May 2023 by mutual agreement by all parties if required.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)