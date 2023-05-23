Left Menu

Kerala CM urges teachers to keep vigil to prevent children from falling into drug mafia's trap

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday cautioned teachers and parents against the increasing influence of drug mafia among children and said his government is making effective interventions to curb the dangerous menace.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:25 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday cautioned teachers and parents against the increasing influence of drug mafia among children and said his government is making effective interventions to curb the dangerous menace. Many innocent children are falling into the trap laid by the mafia and there seems to be no gender difference in the contraband consumption among youngsters, he said. The Chief Minister was speaking after inauguration of 97 new school buildings across the State and also laid foundation stone for 12 new structures in a state-run school in this northern district. He said teachers can easily understand the changes happening in the character of students and they should be noted and reported to the respective agencies if needed. ''If one child comes under the influence of the drug mafia, they will try to reach to other children through him or her. So,we should keep extra vigil to prevent children from falling into their trap,'' Vijayan said. The Chief Minister also asked school authorities and teachers to report to the respective agencies including the police and excise at the earliest about any such cases of drug consumption among children. It is of utmost significance for the entire society, he said. ''The issue of drug abuse cannot be resolved secretly. When you try to solve it secretly, the menace will gain further strength. There are scientific methods to address it,'' the Chief Minister further said. He wanted school authorities to take strict measures to keep outsiders away from the campus during the school time.

Immediate steps should be taken by the civic authorities to close down those shops and other establishments near the schools if they are found to be selling contraband substance among children, he added. Vijayan said the Left government is making effective interventions to root out the drug mafia and save the future generation from the influence of the narcotic menace. The Chief Minister also said the general education sector in the State has been on the growth path since the LDF government came to power in 2016.

Vijayan's statements assume significance in the wake of increasing incidents of drug consumption reported among children in the State in the recent times. A recent survey conducted by Kerala police among youths below 21 years of age, who were victims of substance abuse, has revealed another shocking fact that 40 per cent of them were children below the age of 18.

What is more frightening is that majority of them were girl children and after falling prey to the drug cartels, they were being used as carriers, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

