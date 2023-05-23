IIM Lucknow and Emeritus Launch New Executive Programme in Healthcare Management to Nurture and Empower India’s Healthcare Professionals

The programme's key takeaways for its participants include exposure to healthcare dynamics, leadership management knowledge and organisational development to enable cultural advantage, as well as agility and collaboration skills within healthcare systems to accelerate growth.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India In a bid to equip mid to senior professionals in healthcare and allied industries to take on the global healthcare boom since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked 6th in the Ministry of Education's NIRF 2022 rankings, has partnered with Emeritus, a global leader in accessible and affordable high-quality education, to introduce a new Executive Programme in Healthcare Management. This first-of-its-kind 11-month programme is designed to foster an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare management and nurture professionals in managerial leadership.

Commencing on June 30, 2023, this high-impact programme has been meticulously designed for executives, healthcare practitioners, entrepreneurs, business owners, and consultants. The programme's key takeaways for its participants include exposure to healthcare dynamics, resilient leadership management and organisational development to enable cultural advantage, as well as agility and collaboration skills within healthcare systems to accelerate growth. It will also help participants delve into healthcare supply chain, value chain, financial and marketing management, advance strategic and leadership acumen, as well as apply digital, analytics and design thinking into healthcare.

With the National Skill Development Corporation estimating over 500,000 new jobs to come up annually in India's thriving healthcare industry post-pandemic, the programme is strategically designed to empower mid to senior professionals to upskill and enhance their contemporary management skills, enabling them to elevate their critical thinking and decision-making abilities while ascending to executive leadership positions. Moreover, the programme also serves as a catalyst for senior consultants and healthcare entrepreneurs to create disruptive business models and optimize for growth.

The Executive Programme in Healthcare Management has a myriad of ways to engage with its participants. Live online lectures delivered by distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts form the core of the learning experience, along with a stimulating five-day campus immersion to provide invaluable networking opportunities and foster meaningful connections, capstone projects, case studies, debates, and peer-to-peer learning activities. Furthermore, successful completion of the program will grant participants the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Education Alumni Status, opening doors to a vast network of industry professionals.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC (Consumer) at Emeritus, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Executive Programme in Healthcare Management in collaboration with the esteemed IIM Lucknow. The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of upskilling in the healthcare sector. To address this need, we have partnered with IIM Lucknow to develop an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare management and provide professionals with the necessary managerial skills. We are excited to contribute to the growth of India's healthcare ecosystem through this transformative executive programme.'' This comprehensive programme delves into vital modules such as understanding healthcare dynamics, managing people and organizational development, agile organizational functions, healthcare leadership, and healthcare transformation. Consequently, participants will acquire essential leadership qualities, personal resilience, cross-functional skills, and effective strategic thinking abilities, empowering them to navigate the challenges and uncertainties of today's global disruption. The programme also provides participants with a deeper understanding of healthcare dynamics, Healthcare Leadership, and frameworks that shed light on healthcare challenges in developing countries.

Early bird registration for the programme is priced at INR 2,88,500 + GST (valid until May 29, 2023), while the standard fee from May 30, 2023, onwards will be INR 3,07,00 + GST.

Visit the programme page for more information.

About IIM Lucknow The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, is one of the premier national level institutes of management in India, involved in generating and imparting knowledge in the field of management. IIM Lucknow stands tall on the foundation of an excellent, committed and profoundly knowledgeable faculty, innovative and unique pedagogical tools and an eclectic and diverse student community that has a burning desire to make new paths of its own. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) has accorded accreditation to the Institute's PGPM, IPMX, and PGPWE programmes. IIM Lucknow is amongst the five B-Schools in India to achieve the coveted dual accreditations by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) as well as the Association of MBAs (AMBA). World over, only about 5% of the institutes have acquired AACSB's accreditation. IIM Lucknow is now ranked 79th globally in its maiden entry into the prestigious Financial Times (FT) 100 List of Global Business Schools for its flagship PGP (MBA) Programme. The Institute scored high on student employability, career progression and research.

About Emeritus Emeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation's requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

