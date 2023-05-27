Left Menu

New MD for Karnataka Bank

The Mangaluru-headquartered private sector Karnataka Bank has appointed Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as the new managing director and CEO of the Bank. Sarma said he is proud to join Karnataka Bank as its managing director and CEO.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:35 IST
The Mangaluru-headquartered private sector Karnataka Bank has appointed Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as the new managing director and CEO of the Bank. The appointment is effective from the date of his assuming charge and will last for a period of three years, a release from the bank here said.

Sarma has four decades of experience in commercial, retail and transactional banking, technology and payments. He has previously held key positions at HDFC Bank Limited, Yes Bank Limited and Jio Payments Bank Limited. Interim managing director Sekhar Rao said the bank is happy to welcome new managing director. ''His wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable in driving our continued growth and success,'' he said. Sarma said he is proud to join Karnataka Bank as its managing director and CEO. ''With over a century of trust and goodwill built by the bank, I look forward to working with all the stakeholders to further grow on that strong foundation,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

