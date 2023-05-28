Left Menu

Ex-CJI Dipak Misra hand over awards to Olympiad rank holders

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday gave awards to students from across the country for getting international ranks in the Olympiad. On the occasion, Justice Misra told students that honesty and humility in behaviour and attitude was key to success and reputation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 18:21 IST
Ex-CJI Dipak Misra hand over awards to Olympiad rank holders
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday gave awards to students from across the country for getting international ranks in the Olympiad. On the occasion, Justice Misra told students that honesty and humility in behaviour and attitude was key to success and reputation. ''I expect young students should be curious because curiosity sharpens the intellect. Apart from being curious, sustain your sincerity as sincerity plants inspiration in your heart. While you are sincere, never get obsessed or too much involved,'' he said at the event which was organised by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). Apart from students, teachers and principals of Olympiad exams held during academic year 2022-23 were also felicitated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023