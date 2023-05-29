Left Menu

UP: Body of man who died Saudi Arabia brought back after 14 months

The body of a person, who had gone to work in Saudi Arabia and died there, was brought back to India after 14 months and buried here on Monday evening, police said.Mohammad Alam had gone to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for work in 2013.

Updated: 29-05-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:31 IST
UP: Body of man who died Saudi Arabia brought back after 14 months
Mohammad Alam had gone to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for work in 2013. He died there on March 30 last year, Superintendent of Police S Anand said. Following this, Alam's brother Aftab met the police officer and wished that his brother's body be brought here.

Local Intelligence Unit official Chandrbhan Singh was assigned the task of establishing contact with the embassy officials to help the brother of the deceased, and after a long-drawn process, the body was brought back to India on Monday, the SP said.

