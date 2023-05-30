Left Menu

Teen school boy and young college lecturer drown in pond in Karnataka's Udipi district

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:19 IST
Two persons, a lecturer of a private college and a teenaged school boy, who went for a swim in a pond near the Kandavar dumping yard in Udupi district, drowned in the deep waters on Monday evening, police sources said. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Shettigar (28), lecturer at Mother Teresa College, Shankarnarayana in Kundapur taluk and Bharath Shettigar (15), a student of Shankarnarayana high school. Further details of the deceased are unavailable, but police sources said the two victims were likely not related.

Sources said the water body, locally known as Madaga, was too deep and the two had stepped in for a swim along with four others who were present there. However, when Rajendra noticed that Bharath was drowning, he rushed for help and, in the process, both of them drowned. The fire and rescue service personnel retrieved the bodies later, the sources said. A case has been registered at Kandloor police station.

