Left Menu

IIT student's suicide: chargesheet mentions fear, depression, study issues

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:19 IST
IIT student's suicide: chargesheet mentions fear, depression, study issues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A chargesheet filed by Mumbai police in connection with the alleged suicide of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) student Darshan Solanki stated that he had sought help from someone for improving his academic performance and also mentioned depression.

The special investigation team of police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Arman Khatri, a fellow student, who had allegedly threatened Solanki over a religious comment. Khatri, arrested for allegedly abetting suicide, is currently out on bail.

Solanki, a first-year student of B Tech (Chemical) course hailing from Ahmedabad, allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of a hostel building on IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12, 2023, a day after the semester exams ended.

Three weeks later, the SIT found a one-line note from Solanki's room saying “Arman has killed me”.

Police had said earlier that Khatri allegedly threatened to kill Darshan with a paper cutter after the latter had spoken `offensively' about religion. The investigators recorded the statements of 55 witnesses including students and professors, the chargesheet said. Most of the student witnesses lived on the same floor of the hostel as Solanki.

Referring to certain phone chats between Solanki and Khatri, police said it was clear that Darshan was apologizing for the alleged communal remark he had made.

Some witnesses spoke about Darshan shivering when Arman threatened him and others trying to comfort him, the chargesheet said.

Solanki had told some witnesses that Khatri was influential and would not spare him, the chargesheet claimed.

He wanted to leave Mumbai but was scared that Khatri would come after him even then, some witnesses allegedly told the SIT.

On February 11 and 12 Solanki had fever, and his roommate gave him a blanket; it is assumed that he wrote the note mentioning Khatri on the back of a question paper before ending his life, the chargesheet said.

It also mentioned that a few days before his death, Solanki had a chat with another person on social media and spoke about some family issues as well as issues with the studies.

As per this conversation, he was unable to study well and did not score good marks which led to depression. He requested the other person for guidance for improving his marks, the chargesheet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023