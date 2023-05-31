Left Menu

MP: Controversy over headscarf as part of school uniform, probe ordered

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a probe after a controversy erupted over the uniform of a private school in Damoh district, with some claiming that a part of it resembles hijab headscarf worn by Muslim women, officials said on Wednesday.Earlier, it was alleged that a poster of Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School in Damoh showed girls, including Hindu students, wearing headscarves that looked like hijab.Asked about the row, state home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the matter was first investigated by the district education officer.

PTI | Bhopal/Damoh | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:14 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a probe after a controversy erupted over the uniform of a private school in Damoh district, with some claiming that a part of it resembles 'hijab' (headscarf worn by Muslim women), officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was alleged that a poster of Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School in Damoh showed girls, including Hindu students, wearing headscarves that looked like hijab.

Asked about the row, state home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the matter was first investigated by the district education officer. "No complaint was received in this regard. In view of the seriousness of the issue, the superintendent of police has been instructed to thoroughly investigate it," he said.

Meanwhile, Hindu outfits staged a protest at the district collector's office and submitted a memorandum demanding cancellation of the school's registration. They alleged that the school is forcing Hindu girl students to wear a hijab.

Damoh Collector Mayank Agrawal said a probe was conducted earlier about the allegation of religious conversion but it was not found to be true. He also put out a tweet clarifying that the allegation had no substance. Later, the collector said that after the home minister's instructions, a team comprising the tehsildar, district education officer and police officials was being formed to probe the matter.

School owner Mustaq Khan said that the uniform included the headscarf and nobody was forced to wear it.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoonago said in a tweet that a complaint has been received about a school in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district "forcing Hindu and other non-Muslim girls to wear burqas and hijab" in the name of uniform.

Cognisance is being taken and instructions are being sent to Damoh collector and superintendent of police for necessary action, he added.

