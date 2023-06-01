Left Menu

4+1 format in higher education advantageous for students: Mamata

Noting that the new policy, recommended by the UGC, would be advantageous for the students as they would now be requiring only one year to complete their Masters degree, Banerjee said that her government had to accept it because other states were adapting to it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:26 IST
4+1 format in higher education advantageous for students: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of some teachers' bodies slamming the West Bengal government's decision to introduce a four-year honours course at the undergraduate level from this academic year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the decision to adapt to the new system was taken so that students from the state could compete at the national level. Noting that the new policy, recommended by the UGC, would be advantageous for the students as they would now be requiring only one year to complete their Masters degree, Banerjee said that her government had to accept it because other states were adapting to it. ''Earlier, we used to see that three years were needed to complete graduation. Now, a change has been brought in. Those pursuing graduation in 'pass course' will need three years to complete the course while those in honours courses will require four years as suggested by the UGC. There is an advantage. You will require only one year to complete your Masters degree. So the matter remains the same,'' Banerjee said.

She was speaking at a programme to facilitate the toppers of the board examinations. ''If other states are accepting it and we do not, then our students will not be able to compete with them (at the national level). That is the reason we had to adapt to it,'' she said. The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced the introduction of a four-year honours course at the undergraduate level in all government and state-aided higher educational institutions from this academic session. It said that the decision was taken after holding talks with all stakeholders and on the recommendation of a state-appointed expert panel which had suggested rolling out a four-year UG course from the 2023-24 academic year. It will replace the existing three-year course. While several teachers' bodies slammed the decision, a pro-Trinamool Congress professors' body said the state should not lag when the same 4+1 formula (four-year UG and one-year PG) is being rolled out in the rest of the country from this academic year. The key features of the National Education Policy, 2020, include a four-year honours course at the UG level in place of the existing three years and a one-year postgraduate course instead of two years, or 4+1 format in place of the erstwhile 3+2 format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023