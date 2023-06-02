Woman's govt job offer revoked for links to fake degree racket

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board revoked its job offer to a woman on finding that she was earlier arrested for her involvement in a fake degree racket, officials here said on Friday.

The woman, Priyanka Vishnoi, was selected after she appeared for the Physical Training Instructor recruitment exam last year, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

The Education Department, which was tasked with document verification, failed to trace Vishnoi's criminal record and sent the final selection list, including her name, to the selection board, the officials said.

On finding Vishnoi's name on the list, the board sent her details for police verification, they added.

"When it became clear that it was the same Priyanka Vishnoi who was arrested in a fake degree case, we dropped her name from the list of final selection on Wednesday," Rajasthan Staff Selection Board chairman Hari Prasad Sharma told PTI.

The chairman said that the selection was withdrawn on the grounds of her arrest, involvement in a paper leak case and doubtful conduct. Vishnoi was in a relationship with Bhupendra Saran, the prime accused in the senior teacher's recruitment paper leak case where the question paper was allegedly leaked by him on December 24. During a police raid at Vishnoi's house in Mansarover here, the police found several fake degrees.

Vishnoi, Saran and his wife used to forge degrees of various universities and sell them to interested applicants.

Vishnoi and Saran's wife were arrested on December 27 for their alleged involvement in the fake degree case, while Saran was nabbed from Bengaluru on February 23 on several charges.

The staff selection board chairman said the final candidate list without Vishnoi's name has been sent to the education department for posting.

