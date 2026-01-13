Left Menu

Delhi Superheros Triumph Over Bengaluru Strikers in Thrilling Street Premier League Clash

In the Indian Street Premier League season 3, Delhi Superheros beat Bengaluru Strikers by 18 runs. Defending a modest score of 73/7, Aakash Singh and Padmesh Mhatre led an effective bowling attack. Bengaluru struggled, with Fardeen Kazi's 29 providing the only resistance in their 55/9 total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Superheros emerged victorious against the Bengaluru Strikers in the seventh match of the Indian Street Premier League's third season, showing tenacity and skill to secure the win by 18 runs.

Defending a modest total of 73/7, the Superheros' bowlers, led by Aakash Singh with 3/5 and Padmesh Mhatre with 2/4, showcased a disciplined performance, proving too challenging for the Strikers' batters to overcome.

Despite Fardeen Kazi's top score of 29, the Strikers failed to gain momentum and succumbed to effective bowling, ending their innings at 55/9, falling short of the target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

