Bengaluru-Bound Flight Deplaned at Pune Chasing Technical Glitches
A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was delayed at Pune Airport due to a technical glitch in its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Passengers, initially on board, were deplaned after waiting for over an hour. The flight, initially scheduled for 8.50 am departure, was rescheduled for 1.15 pm.
Passengers on a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight faced unexpected delays after a technical glitch forced them to deplane at Pune Airport.
The incident involved a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which had passengers seated for more than an hour before the decision to deplane was made.
The flight, originally set to depart at 8.50 am, was subsequently delayed with a new departure time scheduled for 1.15 pm.
