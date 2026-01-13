Bengaluru-Bound Flight Deplaned at Pune Chasing Technical Glitches

Passengers on a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight faced unexpected delays after a technical glitch forced them to deplane at Pune Airport.

The incident involved a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which had passengers seated for more than an hour before the decision to deplane was made.

The flight, originally set to depart at 8.50 am, was subsequently delayed with a new departure time scheduled for 1.15 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)