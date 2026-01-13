Left Menu

Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

A court denied an L&T plea seeking interim protection against K-RIDE's bank guarantee invocation in the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. Though granting temporary relief for L&T to approach arbitration, the court noted no convenience balance in L&T's favor due to the unconditional bank guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:09 IST
Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The court has ruled against L&T in a crucial legal battle concerning the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, denying their request for interim protection against the invocation of bank guarantees by K-RIDE.

In a detailed order dated January 5, 2026, the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, C D Karoshi, dismissed the main application under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, acknowledging K-RIDE's request to lift the current injunction.

The court emphasized the unconditional nature of the bank guarantees and the efficacy of arbitration avenues available to L&T, siding with K-RIDE to resume their project without further legal entanglements.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructure, Heritage and Youth-Led Growth

Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructu...

 India
2
Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests, saying country had a lot of martyrs', reports AP.

Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests...

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Sports Laws

Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Spor...

 Global
4
Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026