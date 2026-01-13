Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

The court has ruled against L&T in a crucial legal battle concerning the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, denying their request for interim protection against the invocation of bank guarantees by K-RIDE.

In a detailed order dated January 5, 2026, the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, C D Karoshi, dismissed the main application under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, acknowledging K-RIDE's request to lift the current injunction.

The court emphasized the unconditional nature of the bank guarantees and the efficacy of arbitration avenues available to L&T, siding with K-RIDE to resume their project without further legal entanglements.