HarperCollins India to publish BK Shivani 's The Power of One Thought

As the second half of this year approaches, people might find themselves falling behind on their new year resolutions, or grappling with a slackening of pace, energy, and motivation. With all the chaos that modern life brings about, they always try to reclaim a clarity of purpose and realign with their potential HarperCollins India is delighted to bring the perfect thought booster, an empowering book which is an essential guide to unleashing the power of the mind, where it all begins from, to make that dream life happen – BK Shivani's The Power of One Thought: Master Your Mind, Master Your Life. This practical handbook, which releases on 10th July, comes full of the well-regarded spiritual guide BK Shivani's wisdom and with her unique tools and techniques for personal transformation, including introspective exercises, daily practices, and meditations, which gives the reader that much sought-after key to unlocking a happy and healthy life.

Talking about the book, Behen Shivani says, ''It is paradoxical that we are working harder than ever for happiness but find ourselves more stressed and anxious than ever. As a practitioner of spiritual principles as taught at the Brahma Kumaris, I was convinced years ago that most people were trying to solve the jigsaw of human emotions with the most important piece of the puzzle missing: our thoughts. I started sharing on TV shows and public events about dynamics of our mind and thoughts which are game changers. The audience narrated how they overcame addictions, healed relationships, changed their lifestyle, created a shift in their ways of thinking and behaving and led happy lives. Their feedback inspired me to compile all the knowledge together, and the result is in our hands: this book. I trust readers will find everything they need to master their mind and master their life, one thought at a time.'' Adding on to the above, Bushra Ahmed, Senior Commissioning Editor – HarperCollins India, says, ''The simplicity and deftness with which BK Shivani explains life's ideas and concepts is something that draws millions to her. In The Power of One Thought she has put in all her wisdom and lessons from over the years, making it vital reading for anyone who feels overwhelmed with the stress and pace of life in today's world. By teaching us to focus on the mind, and by extension every thought, this book enables one to move towards a sense of peace and happiness. We hope that readers find what they need in this book and gain mental fortitude and strength from BK Shivani's wise words.'' ABOUT THE BOOK TIRED OF THINKING ABOUT A MILLION THINGS ALL AT ONCE? HAVE A HARD TIME SITTING BY YOURSELF FOR FIFTEEN MINUTES DOING NOTHING? TROUBLED BY A MIND THAT QUESTIONS WHY, WHEN, WHAT IF, BUT THEN …? IF YES, THIS BOOK IS FOR YOU.

Renowned spiritual teacher BK Shivani's profound wisdom has guided millions across the world through transformative journeys of self-discovery and personal empowerment.

In The Power of One Thought: Master Your Mind, Master Your Life, Sister Shivani eloquently explains the impact of every thought—each 'one' thought that gives rise to our feelings, attitudes, actions, habits and personality, and influences our destiny. In the process, she awakens us to the truth: What we think about is what we bring about.

With clarity and compassion, and through powerful storytelling, Sister Shivani demonstrates simple methods to harness the power of effective thinking, thus giving us the key to perpetual happiness, health, strong relationships and a successful career.

This book is a step-by-step guide to channelling our thoughts through reflection exercises, self-care practices, personality development tools and guided meditations to manifest the life we want. It is an essential read for anyone who wants to unleash the true potential of their mind.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Brahma Kumari (BK) Sister Shivani, a Rajyog Meditation practitioner for over 25 years has become a household name for her refreshing and pragmatic take on life. The Government of India has honored her with 'Nari Shakti Puraskaar', the highest civilian award for women in the country, for transforming human behaviors. Her spiritual TV show 'Awakening with Brahma Kumaris' which began in 2007 has aired over 2000 episodes. It is empowering millions to raise their emotional quotient, harmonize relationships, create leadership qualities, and experience a meditative lifestyle. Since 2017, she has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador by the World Psychiatric Association.

