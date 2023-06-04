Left Menu

Class 10 student in Kerala helps out street singer, sings in her place

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:50 IST
Class 10 student in Kerala helps out street singer, sings in her place
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a class 10 student's selfless and caring act of taking over for a woman street singer so that she can rest has not only gone viral, but also earned the young girl, hailing from Malappuram, accolades from everyone who saw it including Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

The student, Athira K Anish, was out with her father last week to buy things for school before the new academic year commenced from June 1 when she saw a woman, along with her blind husband and a baby, singing on the roadside.

''I was out with my father when I saw the woman singing on the roadside. She was singing continuously and could not even take a break to drink the tea kept beside her.

''So I went up to her and said that you have tea and rest for a while and I will sing a couple of songs during that time,'' she told a TV channel.

Athira, who hails from Nilambur in the northern Kerala district of Malappuram, also said that she had taken singing classes when she was younger, but discontinued it later.

As the video of her selfless act went viral, she received praise over phone and social media.

In the video she can be seen singing 'La Ilaha Illallahu' on the side of a busy road in Nilambur town.

State Health Minister Veena George also called up the young girl and praised her displaying Kerala's face of secularism and humanity, a statement issued by the Minister's office said.

During the telephonic conversation with the Minister, the young girl expressed her desire to join the Indian Army, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023