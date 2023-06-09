French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain visits J'khand Hazaribagh

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Thursday to see development activities here, an official said.

Lenain visited various places of Hazaribagh and was impressed to see famous rural art 'Shorai' painting, he said. Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha, in a programme at his residence in Demotand, had invited prominent Sohrai painters of the district and introduced them to the French ambassador.

Lenain also visited a global food processing plant, Hazaribag medical college and hospital and NTPC’s Pakri Barwadih coal mining project, the official said.

He interacted with a group of students from St Xavier’s School here.

Talking to media persons, Lenain said that France has a long friendship with India and is very much interested in investments in every sphere.

He also said India is a vast country, and they have great scope in making more investments in every sphere of the country for development of the economy.

