Narrative about govt jobs has changed, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The narrative about government jobs has changed and they were no longer about power or authority or control but about service, good governance and welfare of the poor, Union Minister for State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Addressing the newly inducted recruits at the Rozgar Mela event organised here, he said Rozgar Melas have been conceptualised to make the government recruitment processes more reformed, more efficient and more equitable.

''Previously, we needed a Godfather or an influential connection for getting government jobs. Now the processes are much more transparent,'' the Minister was quoted in a release. Rozgar Mela was held at 43 locations across the country and about 70,000 appointment letters were distributed to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations, the release said.

Later in another event, Chandrasekhar inaugurated an IoT lab, set up in collaboration with Intel, at the Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology here.

Addressing students as part of 'New India For Young India' lecture series, the Minister underscored the importance of skilling and said whether in government or in private sector, formal or informal sector, skilling is incredibly important.

''Technology and Skills are the two important pillars that will transform the future of India and catalyse its India Techade journey,'' he said. The Minister asked the students not to pause the learning process and upgrade their skills to keep themselves relevant in the workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)