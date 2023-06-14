Summer vacation in Jharkhand schools extended for 3 days due to heatwave

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools up to Class 8 till June 17 in the wake of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

The schools will, however, reopen on June 15 for Classes 9-12, an order issued by the secretary of the school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar said.

The state government on June 11 had announced the extension of summer vacation for all schools for three days from June 12.

''All categories of government, non-government, aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 15 till June 17 for classes from KG to 8 while Classes 9 to 12 will resume from June 15,'' the order said.

The maximum temperature in most districts of the state is hovering around 40 degrees Celsius while in the south and northwest parts, the temperature has breached the 40-degrees mark, the weather department said.

