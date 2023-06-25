Left Menu

PM Modi visits Egypt's historic 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque, restored with help of Dawoodi Bohra community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Egypts historic 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, restored with the help of Indias Dawoodi Bohra community.On the second day of his state visit to Egypt, Modi was shown around the mosque whose latest restoration was completed about three months ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Egypt's historic 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, restored with the help of India's Dawoodi Bohra community.

On the second day of his state visit to Egypt, Modi was shown around the mosque whose latest restoration was completed about three months ago. The mosque mainly performs Friday prayers and all five obligatory prayers. The Prime Minister was seen appreciating the intricate carved inscriptions on the walls and doorways of the mosque which was built in 1012.

Over a thousand years old, al-Hakim is the fourth oldest mosque in Cairo, and the second Fatimid mosque to be built in the city. The mosque covers an area of 13,560 square metres, with the iconic central courtyard occupying 5,000 square metres. The Bohra community, which is settled in India, originated from the Fatimids. They renovated the mosque from 1970 onwards and have been maintaining it since then, he told PTI.

''The Prime Minister has a very close attachment to the Bohra community who have also been in Gujarat for many years and it will be an occasion for him to again visit a very important religious site for the Bohra community,'' India’s Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte earlier said. The historic Mosque has been named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, the 16th Fatimid caliph and is an important religious and cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community. The Dawoodi Bohra Muslims are a sect of followers of Islam who adhere to the Fatimi Ismaili Tayyibi school of thought. They are known to have originated from Egypt and later shifted to Yemen, before establishing a presence in India in the 11th century. Prime Minister Modi has a long-standing and warm relationship with the Dawoodi Bohras even before he became Prime Minister.

