Black Dog, In Association With Keira Knightley, Unveils Its Rare Whisky Cask Edition

A premium scotch whisky brand, Black Dog, ripe from the success of their association with English actress Keira Knightley, unveils a limited-edition release - Black Dog Wine Cask. The new launch discovers layers of luxury and unravels the distinctive flavors of Scotland to expand a moment into indulgence, offering consumers a requisite Pause To Savour.

The rare Wine Cask edition is a complex blend of aged whiskies that have been matured and being finished in casks that previously held a premium red wine. Priced at a premium, the new Black Dog is a limited release of 10,000 cases which will be available only at very select outlets in the country.

Keira Knightley, who has been involved in the creative process behind the release, said ''I am excited about the new launch of Black Dog, a brand that celebrates the progressive philosophy of balancing the constant pace with an occasional pause for the next-generation young achievers. The Wine Cask edition is a celebration of fine craftsmanship that pushes the boundaries of the traditional scotch whisky-making process.'' Commenting on the launch, Shweta Jain, CBDO: Premium, Luxury, Reserve & Craft – India & South Asia, Diageo, said ''In our continuous efforts to innovate and create unique expressions that appeal to a new generation of whisky enthusiasts, the announcement of the Black Dog Whisky Cask edition redefines the norms of the scotch industry. We are equally excited to have Keira Knightley writing the next successful chapter for Black Dog and solidifying its prominence in the market. With her ability to achieve a harmonious balance while delivering a critically acclaimed body of work, Keira's demeanor fits in perfectly with the narrative of Black Dog.'' About Diageo India Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo PLC. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray and Captain Morgan.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3145 employees, 47 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network, and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre.

Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

